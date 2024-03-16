Olubadan Joins Ancestors at God’s Appointed Time, Says Ladoja

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, and former Governor of Oyo State, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has condoled with the family of late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun, saying that he lived an impactful life and joined his ancestors when God said he would.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues in the Olubadan-In-Council at the lying-in-state ceremony held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Friday, Ladoja who is next to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who will soon be crowned by Governor Seyi Makinde, said: “My Egbon, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, lived a worthy and impactful life. God empowered him with wisdom with which he led Ibadan during the brief period he reigned.

“There is no accident of any event in life. God has destined when everyone will die and that is why he has left us this time around. God does not make mistakes and no one can die unless God wants him to die. I believe that his death will bring peace and tranquility to us in Ibadan land. May God uphold the family that he has left. “I sympathise with my younger brother Senator Kola Balogun.

May God console you and the entire Balogun family. I greet the Mogajis and Baales in attendance here today. May the demise not bring any evil happenings to anyone of us”, he prayed. He however disclosed that no date had yet been fixed for the coronation of the new Olubadan, noting that the date would be announced as soon as the burial rites for the deceased are completed.

“The departed monarch (Oba Balogun) came from the Otun Line; the next monarch will be from the Balogun line. So, the head of the Balogun line is the Balogun of Ibadan land, who has become the Olubadan designate.