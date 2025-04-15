Olubadan Installs Nine Mogajis, Two Baales

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has installed nine Mogajis and two Baales for some communities under his authority.

According to Olubemiga Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the installation ceremony took place on Monday at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Speaking through Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, the Olubadan congratulated the newly installed traditional title holders for being found worthy of the honour.

“You are the accredited representatives of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, and therefore you must ensure that peace reigns supreme in your domains, as no meaningful development can be achieved without peace,” the Olubadan said.

“Desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation of the traditional institution, such as land grabbing, insubordination to elders within your families, and oppression of family members whom you represent,” he warned.

The ceremony was graced by members of the Olubadan Advisory Council, former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofik Oladejo Arapaja, traditional rulers, religious leaders, business tycoons, and well-wishers.

The nine Mogajis installed were Giwa Adeboye Kamaldeen from Aliiwo Compound in Ibadan North East Local Government; Kamorudeen Olalekan Adebimpe of the Adebimpe family, Odinjo in Ibadan South East; Muritala Iyanda Aloba of the Aloba family, Inalende in Ibadan North; Kazeem Rabiu of Akinsumbo Compound, Oke-Balogun Opooyeosa in Ibadan North West; Kadir Yusuf Farayola of the Samonda family, Ile Samonda, Oje in Ibadan North East; Olukayode David Oduntan Awise of the Oduntan Awise Compound, Oke-Offa in Ibadan North East; Abideen Mustapha of the Eleko family, Kososi Street, Idi Arere in Ibadan South West; Yinusa Taiwo Ibilade Apapa of Apapa Compound, Labiran in Ibadan North East; and Sholagbade Nureni Oladejo Arapaja of the Arapaja family, Kudeti in Ibadan South West.

The Baales installed were Raimi Ibrahim Edujobi from Edujobi Village in Egbeda Local Government and Morakinyo Muniru Fagbemi of the Fagbemi Village in Akinyele Local Government Areas of Oyo State.

Share