Olubadan Inaugurates Anti-Land-Grabbing C’ttee

In his consistent stance to nip land-grabbing menace in the bud in Ibadanland, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, Arusa 1, has raised a legal committee, warning that hard times await land grabbers who are giving Ibadan a bad reputation.

The action, according to Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to Olubadan, in a release made available to journalists, was taken on Tuesday evening at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, where he inaugurated a 5-member committee of legal practitioners charged with the task of tackling the problem of land grabbing from the legal perspective.

The committee comprising Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Mr Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), Yinka Okunade, Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem and Tunji Thomas were charged by Oba Ladoja to co-opt anybody from any profession, including Town Planning, Surveying, security agencies, the Bar and Bench, who could assist in giving them sufficient greenlight to fight the scourge.

“The fifth member, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), was, however, absent during the inauguration.

Flanked by members of Olubadan-in-Council, Oba Ladoja stated that both the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan-in-Council were on the same page in ridding Ibadan of the menace of land grabbing.

According to him, “land grabbing is like an interlocking web of complex connections involving diverse interests that need to be unravelled. I know each of you very well.

“While we entertain no illusion as to the gravity of your responsibility, I have no doubt in my mind that you have the capacity to carry out the responsibility”, he told the committee members

The monarch told the Committee to hit the ground running, giving them twenty-one days within which to make their recommendations. The Olubadan, however, clarified that the inauguration of the legal advisory committee was meant to strengthen the existing committee on land matters headed by Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori.

Speaking in the same vein, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, corroborated Olubadan’s position, saying it had “become desirable for Ibadan to take stringent action against the menace of land grabbing because it has constantly put our people in harm’s way. If it were possible, we should seek the establishment of anti-land-grabbing tribunals in all eleven local government councils in Ibadanland.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN) expressed the members’ gratitude to Olubadan and Olubadan-in-Council for giving them the privilege to serve their fatherland, saying their inauguration is a call to service of their fatherland. The committee sought the co-operation and support of the Oyo State Government and Ibadan people in checkmating the menace of land grabbing.

He noted that the Oyo State Government was not favourably disposed to land grabbing either, and as such, the anti-land grabbing advisory committee would strengthen the State Government’s resolve to tackle the same menace.

The Olubadan- in-Council meeting presided over by Oba Rashidi Ladoja was attended by Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola; Otun Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Otun Olubadan-Designate, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Oba Olubunmi Isioye-Dada; Osi Olubadan-Designate, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Asipa Olubadan-Designate, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Akeem Adewoyin; Ekerin Olubadan-Designate, Oba Adebayo Akande.

Also present were: Bobajiro of Ibadanland, former Oyo State Head of Service, Chief Tajudeen Aremu, and Ajiroba, Prof Soji Adejumo.