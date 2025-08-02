Olubadan-In-Council To Meet On Appointment Of Ladoja Monday

Following the expiration of 21 days of mourning for the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, the process for the appointment of the next Olubadan will commence tomorrow, Monday.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the late monarch, who was the 43rd Olubadan, joined his ancestors on Monday, 7th July 2025, at the age of 90. He spent barely a year on the throne.

According to a notice of the meeting issued by the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, on behalf of the Olubadan-in-Council, deliberations will commence on Monday on the appointment of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Adewole Ladoja (the incumbent Otun Olubadan). Ladoja will be 80 years old on September 25, 2025.

The meeting, which is scheduled to be held at the new Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan North Local Government Area, will commence at 11:00 a.m.

Ladoja who is from the Civil Line of the Olubadan Chieftaincy had been a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a former governor of Oyo State and now the Olubadan-designate.