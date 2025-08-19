Olubadan-In-Council Formally Welcomes Ladoja Back To Ibadan

The Olubadan-in-Council on Tuesday formally welcomed the Olubadan-elect, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, back to Ibadan after more than two months away.

In a statement signed by Adeola Oloko, Media Aide to Oba Ladoja, the meeting held at his Ondo Street, Bodija residence between 11:25 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. The council observed a minute of silence in honour of the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7 while Oba Ladoja was away.

Led by Otun Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola, the delegation congratulated Oba Ladoja on his emergence as the next Olubadan, assuring him of their prayers and support. They also discussed preparations for his coronation, noting the likelihood of an unprecedented turnout and the need for proper planning.

In his remarks, Oba Ladoja expressed gratitude to the council for ratifying his candidacy in his absence. He pledged to run an all-inclusive administration that would value their input, urging their cooperation in moving Ibadan forward.

On the coronation, he noted that Governor Seyi Makinde, alongside traditional stakeholders such as the Araba and Oluwo Afobaje, would play key roles. He added that discussions with the governor would determine the official date, and assured the council of full involvement in the state coronation committee.

Those present at the meeting included Oba Kola Adegbola (Otun Balogun), Oba Olubunmi Isioye-Dada (Osi Balogun), Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi (Asipa Olubadan), Oba Abiodun Azeez (Asipa Balogun), Oba Hamidu Ajibade (Ekerin Olubadan), Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin (Ekerin Balogun), and High Chief Sharafadeen Alli (Ekarun Balogun).