Olubadan-In-Council Condemns Deaths At Ibadan Carnival

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) and the Olubadan-in–Council, has condemned Wednesday’s death of 35 children and injury to many others, during a stampede at a carnival at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Olugbemiga Ayoade, the paramount ruler and the Olubadan – in Council commiserated with families of the dead and wish the injured speedy recovery, while urging the Oyo State Government to conduct an investigation into the incident with a view to preventing future occurrences and bringing the culprits to book.

According to Ayoade, “The Olubadan and the Olubadan – in – Council are deeply saddened about the loss of the lives of innocent children during the funfair stampede at Islamic High School Basorun, Ibadan Kabiyesi and the Advisory Council commiserate with the parents and families of the departed, praying the souls of the departed rest in peace and that God gives the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

“We implore the Oyo State Government to conduct a thorough investigation on the unfortunate incident, bring the culprits to book and establish protocols for organising and managing such events, especially when it involves the future generation.”

