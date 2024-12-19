Olubadan-In-Council, Alli Condemn Deaths At Ibadan Carnival

Share

….Call for investigation

The sad and untimely death of children and injuries during a stampede at a carnival held at Islamic High School Basorun, Ibadan on Wednesday has been condemned by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) and the Olubadan – in – Council.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Olugbemiga Ayoade, the paramount ruler and the Olubadan – in Council commiserated with the families of the dead children, wished the injured speedy recovery and urged the Oyo State Government to conduct an investigation into the incident to prevent future occurrences and bring the culprits to book.

According to Ayoade, “The Olubadan and the Olubadan-in-Council are deeply saddened about the loss of the lives of innocent children during the funfair stampede yesterday at Islamic High School Basorun, Ibadan.

Kabiyesi and the Advisory Council commiserate with the parents and families of the departed praying the souls of the departed rest in peace and that God gives the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

“We implore the Oyo State Government to conduct a thorough investigation of the unfortunate incident, bring the culprits to book and establish protocols for organising and managing such events especially when it involves the future generation”

The statement also called on parents and guardians to ensure the safety of their children and wards at all times. It further prayed for God’s guidance and protection wishing residents and indigenes of Ibadanland a prosperous new year.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Government through the Deputy Governor has visited the injured in the hospital and promised a probe into the sad incident.

In the same vein, Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and injuries caused by the stampede. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Senator described the incident, which claimed the lives of about 32 children and left many others injured, as a heart-wrenching tragedy that has plunged the state into mourning.

The lawmaker commiserated with the families of the deceased, praying for God’s comfort and strength for them in their time of grief. He also wished the injured quick recovery, urging relevant authorities to provide adequate medical attention to all affected.

Alli urged the Oyo State Government to investigate the circumstances that led to the tragedy and take necessary actions against negligence, while also calling on event organisers across the state to prioritise the safety of participants and ensure strict crowd control measures to prevent such a recurrence in the future.

“The loss of these innocent lives is devastating and calls for urgent measures to improve safety standards at public events,” Alli stated

