Olubadan Hosts Ramadan Lecture

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Owolabi Olakulehin at weekend hosted a special Ramadan lecture at his palace. The monarch urged the ruled to be loyal to the constituted authority, humble and carry out any work assigned them or directives given faithfully.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed by the attendance at this epoch-making event which is not only a spiritually edifying one but epitomises religious tolerance in Ibadanland.

“Despite being a Christian, I see myself as the father of all and very much impressed with the gathering here irrespective of tribe, religious beliefs, language and location.”

Oba Olakulehin added: “It is a proven fact that most families in Ibadanland comprise individuals with different religious inclination, yet they still live together as one family.

“This is a testimony that peaceful co-existence reigns supreme in Ibadanland; the different religious leanings notwithstanding.”

