Olubadan Hosts Ona Ara Forum, Calls For Greater National Devt

His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1) has expressed his appreciation to the executive members and the entire members of Ona Ara Development Forum (ODF) whose members paid him a visit on Tuesday, urging them to play a greater role in national development.

According to Olugbemiga Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan of Ibadanland, the courtesy visit took place at the palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

Speaking through Chief Kayode Afolabi Kadelu the Oota Balogun of Ibadanland, the monarch said ” I give undiluted gratitude to God Almighty who spared my life to become the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland and has enabled me to personally receive the illustrious sons and daughters of my Local Government of origin, Ona – Ara Local Government, Akanran, Ibadan in Oyo State of Nigeria.

“I charge you all to further contribute your quota to the development of not only Ona-Ara Local Government but Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole”

As the paramount ruler in Ibadanland, I will continue to ensure that the development of Ibadanland is my focus and will further promote peaceful co-existence in Ibadanland.”

Earlier in his address, President Ona – Ara Development Forum (ODF) Chief Kola Bolomope said they were at the palace to celebrate the Olubadan of Ibadanland who is an indigene of Ona – Ara Local Government and patron of Ona – Ara Development Foundation (ODF).

Chief Bolomope assured Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin that the forum will not relent in its efforts until Ona – Ara Local Government is taken to a greater height and becomes a role model amongst the comity of Local Governments and appreciated the royal father for the warm reception accorded the delegates during the visit.

In his own speech, the Executive Chairman of Ona-Ara Local Government, Dr Temitope Kolapo Glorious took the people in attendance down memory lane of the contributions of both dead and living legends of the Local Government notably amongst who are political leaders such as Chief Meredith Augustus Adisa Akinloye, Chief Richard Akinjide, Aare Musulumi Azeez Alao Arisekola while the living legends are Chief Jacob Olabode Amao who is currently the Asiwaju of Ibadanland, Chief Bayo Oyero who is a former President General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII ), Chief Oladiti Oladapo, Oba Kolawole Adegbola, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland.

