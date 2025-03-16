Olubadan Hosts First Royal Ramadan Lecture

Share

In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan and religious tolerance, coupled with the fact that he is father to all religious worshippers in Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin ( Ige Olakulehin 1), on Saturday, organized the first Ramadan lecture by an Olubadan at his Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

The Ramadan lecture, which was a very historic and significant one considering the fact that the monarch is a Christian and the first to host such, drew people from all walks of life in attendance, partaking in the special prayers and blessings of the holy month.

Speaking at the event, the Olubadan appreciated the mammoth crowd in attendance, including members of the Olubadan in Council, Royal Fathers, top dignitaries, Islamic Clerics and the various sects at the first of its kind event by a paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

” I am overwhelmed by the attendance at this epoch making event which is not only a spiritually edifying one but epitomises religious tolerance in Ibadanland. In spite of being a Christian, I see myself as the father of all and am very much impressed with the gathering here, irrespective of tribe, religious beliefs, language and location.

“As you must be aware, it is a proven fact that most families in Ibadanland are comprised of individuals with different religious inclinations, yet they still live together as one family. This is a testimony that peaceful co-existence reigns supreme in Ibadanland, the different religious leanings notwithstanding.”

In his vote of thanks, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, emphasised the secular nature of Ibadanland and, indeed, Oyo State, noting that participating in religious activities shows that Ibadan residents live with the fear of God.

“The gathering of the Islamic faithful at the Olubadan’s palace today for the Ramadan lecture further confirms that Oyo State is a secular State where every citizen is allowed to practice his or her religion without persecution, intimidation or harassment.”

Ladoja enjoined the participants at the lecture to adhere strictly to the lessons learned which included perseverance, humility, love, care for one another and abstaining from sins.

The Guest Lecturer, Khalifa Qoseem Ajisafe Akilapa, enunciated the theme of the lecture titled” Destiny “, which simply means the decision of God.

According to the Islamic Scholar, it is only destiny that made Olakulehin ascend the throne of his forefathers and the same for everyone that occupies one position or the other.

Akilapa advised all persons in positions of authority, including the traditional title holders, to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, always give glory to the Almighty God, and avoid treacherous acts.

He called on the ruled to be loyal to the constituted authority, be humble and carry out any work assigned them or directives given faithfully.

Eminent dignitaries that graced the occasion included members of Olubadan – In – Council, Chief Imam of Ibadanland Sheikh Abdul – Ganiyy Abubakr Agbotomokekere; Dawud Akinola Mokanjuola, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta State; the President General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) Sulaimon Ajeniyi Ajewole Aare Atunluse of Ibadanland; Mogajis, Baales, Bayo Oyero, Diti Ladapo, Islamic religious leaders and the representatives of different associations and Islamic sects.

