Olubadan Harps On Constitutional Role For Traditional Rulers

…As Yoruba Obas converge on Ibadan

Ahead of the Yoruba Obas Forum conference billed to hold on Monday, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has called on the forum to make strong demands for constitutional role for the traditional rulers in the country at the conference.

Oba Balogun made the call at the ancient Aliiwo palace while playing host to the delegates of the forum consisting of its executive and other notable members who paid him a courtesy visit. On hand to receive the delegates were: the Balogun, Osi Olubadan, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin Olubadan and Ekerin Balogun (Obas Owolabi Olakulehin, Eddy Oyewole, Kolawole Adegbola, Hamidu Ajibade and Dada Isioye), respectively

Speaking through his brother and Baba Kekere Olubadan, Dr Sen. Kola Balogun, Oba Balogun recalled that as the closest institution to the people at the grassroots, members of the traditional institution play very significant roles bordering on security, economy and the general welfare of the people.

Olubadan commended the forum said to have been in existence since 2019 and charged it to avoid the pitfalls of a similar forum formed in 1944 but which had for a long time gone into extinction.

He equally stressed the need for the forum to deliberate on the pull-him-down syndrome that is fast becoming the pastime of the Yoruba people, especially among the younger generation which believes not in the established Yoruba norm of respect for elders and those in authority, adding, “this forum has a huge task and I pray that God and our ancestors will see you through”.

Earlier in his remark, the President of the Forum and Molokun of Atijere, Oba Samuel Adeoye disclosed that the forum came into existence to foster unity among the Obas in Yorubaland and pursue the goals of living peacefully and that since its formation in 2019, it has been performing the expected roles.

He recalled that the forum had been used to settle disputes among Brother Obas and also played significant roles in addressing the menace of herdsmen, saying, “We were in the forefronts of the struggle to free our people from the intruders subjecting our people to harrowing and we are grateful to our governors for their support in that regard”.

The President said the forum also noted that there’s a serious threat to the culture, tradition and language of the Yoruba which all should be concerned about, saying that the forum “has also taken cognizance of the effect of the downward trend with the aim of addressing it”.

Alongside the President on the visit were Oba AbdulRazak Adebayo, Olukotun of Ikotun-Ile (Secretary General), Oba Asunmo Ganiyu Aderibigbe, Alayandelu of Odo-Ayandelu (PRO), Oba Dr. Micheal Ajayi, Elerinmo of Erinmo (Admin), Oba Dr. Abodunrin Kofoworola, Aare Alawo Ekun of Ago-Aare, Oba Dr. Adeoye Gbenga Tunji, Aare Alawo-Ekun of Ofiki, Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, Olujumu Ijumu Kingdom, Oba Kazeem Gbadamoshi, Ologijo of Ogijo, Oba Jacob Dairo, Olasole of Lasoleland and Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, Onileki of Lekkiland.