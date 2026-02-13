New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Olubadan Hands Over Suspected Land Grabber To DSS

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja has handed over a suspected land grabber to the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement, the suspect, whose identity was withheld, was arrested in connection with a protracted land dispute in the Elebu area of Ibadan, involving the Akoto and Ojofeitimi families.

The statement said that despite the fact that the case has been brought to the attention of the traditional ruler, somesuspected land grabbers still went ahead to claim ownership of the land.

It added that a man who is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital was injured over the matter. The statement said: “The battle against land grabbing in Ibadan took a new dimension on Tuesday when a suspect (name withheld) was handed over to the DSS by Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

