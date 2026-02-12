Olubadan Hands Over Land Grabber To DSS

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, has handed a suspected land grabber to the Department of State Services (DSS) for investigation.

The traditional ruler disclosed this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Adeola Oloko, where he noted that the suspect, whose name has not been revealed, was handed over to the security agency on Tuesday.

He added that the suspect was arrested in connection with land-related matters at the Elebu area of Ibadan involving two families – Akoto and Ojofeitimi.

Oloko added that despite the fact that the case had been brought to the attention of the traditional ruler, some suspected land grabbers still went ahead to claim ownership of the land. He added that a man who is currently receiving medical attention in a hospital was injured over the matter.

Oloko said, “The battle against land grabbing in Ibadan took a new dimension on Tuesday when a suspect (name withheld) was handed over to the Oyo State Directorate of the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

“Trouble started when two families – Akoto and Ojofeitimi – sought the intervention of the Olubadan to help settle the lingering dispute over the ownership of land where the Ojofeitimis reside along ICAST, Elebu area of the city. The Akoto family, represented by three individuals, had claimed ownership of part of the land.

“However, luck ran out of the land-grabbing suspects on Tuesday when the two parties to the dispute were invited to the presentation of the investigation outcome at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

“At the presentation of the report, the Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Oyo State, Surveyor Ajibade Bashiru Bolanle, told the gathering that his findings from personal survey and the records from the State Ministry of Lands showed that while the Ojofeitimi survey plan has a red copy, that of Akoto does not. But trouble started when two of the three members of the Akoto group did not show up at the meeting.

“The matter became serious when it was alleged that despite a stern warning by the Olubadan and his Council that the parties should give peace a chance, one Kunle Ojofeitimi was allegedly assaulted and battered and is being treated at Adeoyo State Hospital for wounds sustained during the period of investigation,” Oloko said on behalf of the monarch.