Olubadan Hails Sultan For Promoting Religious Tolerance

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Akinloye Olakunlehin has enjoined the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to continue to play the positive roles he has been playing in the promotion of religious tolerance in the country.

According to a statement, Oba Olakulehin said this when the Sultan paid him a courtesy visit at his Ibadan palace yesterday.

Abubakar was accompanied by Oyo State Deputy Governor Adebayo Lawal; President of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy PresidentGeneral of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and others.

Oba Olakulehin, who spoke through the Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, commended the Sultan for what he has been doing as the co-chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

While encouraging the Sultan to continue in what he has been doing in order to promote religious harmony and tolerance across the country, the monarch who appreciated the Sultan’s attendance at his coronation in July this year also apprciated his visit.

Alli said: “The Olubadan thanks you for the roles you have been playing in preaching religious tolerance and harmony in the country.” “The Olubadan implores you to continue to play your role as the co-chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).”

The Sultan said he has visited Ibadan more than any other city in the South West. He said: “I wish the Olubadan more years on the throne. As I said earlier, I am not new to Ibadan. We are all brothers.”

