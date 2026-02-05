Olubadan Hails Sanwo-Olu’s Giant Strides, Appreciates Lagos’ Support During Coronation

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has lauded Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for what he described as the giant strides of his administration in traffic management, transportation, and infrastructure development across the state.

Oba Ladoja, who is also the Chairman of the Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs, made the commendation on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina, where he also expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government and key stakeholders for their support during his coronation last year.

The monarch commended the Governor’s efforts at easing traffic congestion in Lagos, noting that investments in infrastructure had significantly reduced gridlock and improved mobility. He specifically praised the Blue and Red rail lines, as well as the expansion of water transportation, which he said had shortened journey times in many parts of the state.

According to the Olubadan, Lagos remains deeply connected to his personal history and traditional heritage, making it important for him to formally thank the state and its leadership for standing by him during a critical moment in Ibadanland’s history.

“I am here to personally appreciate the Governor and the people of Lagos State for the support given to me during my coronation,” Oba Ladoja said, while also commending the pace and vision of infrastructural development under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The monarch also seized the opportunity to renew his call for the recognition of traditional rulers through clearly defined constitutional roles.

He said such recognition would strengthen governance, deepen grassroots development, and foster closer collaboration between traditional institutions and elected governments.

Oba Ladoja clarified that there was no dispute between the traditional institution and the Oyo State Government, stressing that his advocacy was aimed solely at strengthening governance structures and improving synergy between monarchs and government authorities.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Ibadan as a rallying point of the Yoruba race and praised Oba Ladoja for his stabilising influence and leadership within Oyo State and beyond.

The Governor commended the Olubadan for his service to the nation over the years and for promoting peace and unity within Ibadanland.

He expressed confidence that Oba Ladoja’s reign would usher in development and positive transformation.

“We thank God for your life and for your leadership in our country,” Sanwo-Olu said. “You have graciously accepted to serve the people of Ibadan, and our prayer is that your tenure will be long and impactful, bringing transformational development to Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria as a whole.”

Sanwo-Olu assured the monarch of Lagos State’s continued support, noting that the state would always stand with Ibadan and its traditional institutions in the pursuit of peace, progress, and shared Yoruba heritage.

As stated in the statement, Olubadan’s visit underscored the enduring historical and cultural ties between Lagos and Ibadan, as well as the growing emphasis on collaboration between traditional rulers and modern governance structures in the South-West.