Olubadan Hails Makinde On Ibadan Airport

…Says Next Hajj lifting feasible

Following a cheering report by the management of the Ibadan Airport that airlifting of people going on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia (Mecca) for the Hajj programme would take place at the facility next year, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Thursday commended the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for his efforts on the Airport.

The General Manager of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who oversees the Alakia, Ibadan Airport, Chief Adedeji Afolabi, who led his members of management of the Airport on a courtesy visit to the monarch at his Alarere residence gave the cheering news, lauding Makinde for making the facility fit and suitable for international flight.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Olubadan through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun expressed happiness to receive the good news that the Airport would become international and thanked Governor Makinde for the laudable steps taken to make a long dream a reality.

Olubadan equally praised all other Ibadan sons and daughters who had served either in the executive or legislative arms of government both at the state and national levels, who had made efforts towards the realization in the past, stressing that “it is gratifying to note that all the efforts had not gone in vain.

“As just pointed out by the Airport GM, our people’s governor had committed a huge amount of money towards making the Airport what we had all longed for international status.

“I cannot thank the governor enough for this visionary and focused efforts. May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and guard him.

“To our visitor, I thank you also for the visit and the good news concerning our Airport. It has been a long dream for the facility to assume international status and you cannot imagine how happy I am with this report. By saying I am happy, it means my people in Ibadanland are happy too.

“So, I implore you to ensure that whatever it is that will make your report a reality is done and the gods of our land will support you and make it part of your achievement”, Olubadan said further.

Earlier in his remark, the GM said the visit was to officially and formally pay homage to the Olubadan for the first time since his ascension to the throne last year. “We are here to pay homage to our Royal Father as the owner of the land and to solicit his blessings.

“We are happy at the turnaround we are witnessing in our place and by the grace of God, the dream of the Ibadan people concerning the Airport would soon become a reality”.

The multiple Chieftaincy titles’ holder remarked that the state governor had committed a huge amount of money towards giving the Airport a standard befitting of an international facility, adding, “but for some hitches, the last pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from the state would have been airlifted from Ibadan Airport. All things being equal, the next exercise would take place there.

“The efforts of Seyi Makinde in this regard cannot go without mention. Aside from the expansion of our needed facility in the Airport, we can all see the road leading to the place dualized with street lights, beautifying the whole place in addition to making it safe and secure for our prospective air passengers. We owe the governor a huge gratitude”, the GM added.

In attendance to receive the FAAN management team alongside Olubadan were the Osi-Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole, Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, Asiwaju Oloja General of Oyo State, Chief Julianah Raimi and former Chief Judge of the state, Mrs Badejoko Adeniji.