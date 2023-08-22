Olubadan Hails IG’s Resolve On Community Policing

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has praised the Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IG), Kayode Egbetokun for his resolve in strengthening community policing which he described as the only sure way out of the nation’s security challenges.

The monarch gave the commendation on Monday evening, during the visit of the IG in his Alarere, Ibadan residence, where four members of the Olubadan Advisory Council joined him to receive the august visitor.

Speaking through his younger brother, Sen. Kola Balogun, the monarch acknowledged the initiative of the new Nigeria Police boss to pursue the community policing strategy effectively through the deployment of technology and motivation of the officers and men of the Force by way of training and attention to their welfare.

Olubadan in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, said the Ag. IG “is the most perfect fit for the job at this period in the history of the country. Our IG is Enitan; he is a manifestation of abundant grace and mercy in view of what he has passed through in the Force.

“You actually paid your dues. You cheated death on two different occasions. You were denied your well-deserved promotion to the position of Commissioner of Police, but, through the grace of God, you eventually reached the pinnacle of your career. That same grace will sustain and grant you huge success on this exalted seat”, the monarch added.

He also disclosed that the way and manner the new Police Command helmsman in Oyo State, Compol Adebola Hamzat, set about his job on the assumption of duty in the state some weeks ago showed his commitment to the new vision of community policing of the country stressing that “we have seen in him a competent and somebody who is interested in community policing.

He has met with virtually all the critical stakeholders to share with them the new vision, and that is what is expected of a newcomer that is worth his salt.

“Oyo State is relatively peaceful, though, we have some pockets of security challenges, but, the CP has shown the capacity and capability to contain them since his arrival here for which we are very much grateful.

“The palace, I mean myself and my members of the Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales will not relent in giving the Command all the necessary and needed cooperation and support to achieve the set goal of securing the lives and property of our people”, Olubadan said further.

In his remark, the Ag. IG said his visit to the palace, the first of such to be made in the South- Western part of the country, was to appreciate and thank the monarch for the support and cooperation the Oyo State Command enjoys and pleaded for the continuation of the good gesture, noting that the new vision of the Nigeria Police of community policing even demands more from the traditional institution as the closest authority to the people.

He remarked that Oyo State is very strategic when the issue of security is concerned because of its location and antecedents and the topmost hierarchy of the Force always engages in thorough search for the officer to be assigned as the helmsman of the Command in the state.

“We are always conscious of who to post here as the CP and we don’t just send anybody here, we look out for who can give effective policing to the state and we appreciate our father, the Olubadan and his Council for the maximum support you have been giving us”.

The IG further explained that the new vision of the Force would be service-driven, compliance with the rule of law, people-friendly, and adequate response to crime occurrence, to improve community and take the Force to the next level.

“To drive this vision, the roles of traditional rulers cannot be overemphasized and here I come to solicit Your Majesty’s understanding and support”, he said.