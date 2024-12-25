Olubadan Felicitates Christians, Urges Them To Emulate Christ’s Virtues

Share

The Olubadan of Obadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, the Ige Olakulehin 1, has felicitated Christians all over the world, and asked them to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, which include love, forgiveness, provision for the needy, religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence, among others.

According to a statement signed yesterday by the monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Olugbemiga Ayoade, and made available to New Telegraph, the Christmas season greetings and message were given by the paramount ruler at his palace.

