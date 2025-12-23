Olubadan Felicitates Christians On Christmas Celebration

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), has felicitated with Christians across the world on the celebration of Christmas 2025.

The goodwill message was contained in a press statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan.

According to the monarch, the Christmas celebration presents an opportunity for gratitude to God for His mercies, particularly for sparing his life and granting him the privilege to ascend the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I join Christians globally to celebrate this year’s Christmas and to appreciate God for sparing my life to be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, as well as for endowing me with wisdom, sound health and a peaceful reign,” he said.

Oba Ladoja urged Christians to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, whom he described as the Prince of Peace, and to uphold the values of love, tolerance and unity regardless of differences in tribe, religion, colour or language.

He noted that Nigeria is currently confronted with numerous challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, disunity, unemployment and inadequate infrastructure, stressing the need for citizens to engage in fervent prayers for divine intervention and for the healing of the nation and its leaders.

The monarch also called on security agencies to intensify their efforts in ensuring the safety of lives and property, especially during the Yuletide season.

He further advised Nigerians to celebrate the Christmas season with moderation, urging them to eat and drink responsibly.