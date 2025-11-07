Olubadan Elevates Five Traditional Chiefs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, has elevated five traditional chiefs in the Olubadan line, thus confirming his first official function as the 44th Olubadan.

Upon the transition of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Ladoja (a former governor of Oyo state) was coronated on September 26, 2025, by Governor Seyi Makinde. It was a day after his 81st birthday.

The ceremony that was witnessed by many dignitaries from all walks of life took place at the new Olubadan Palace on Friday.

The promoted Chiefs are: the incumbent Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko, who has been promoted to the position of Otun Olubadan; the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Kola-Daisi, who has been promoted to the position of Osi Olubadan; and Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, who has been promoted to the position of Asipa Olubadan.

Others included: Oba Muritala Adebayo Akande, the Ekarun Olubadan, who was promoted as Ekerin Olubadan, and Chief Kola Babalola, the Abese Olubadan, who has been elevated as the Ekarun Olubadan.

The event was attended by a former Minister of Sports, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, the wife of a former Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and scores of eminent personalities across the country.

Also not left out were members of Olubadan-in-Council, Iyalode-in-Council, traditional chiefs, and Mogajis of the various compounds in Ibadanland.