Olubadan Elevates 34 Baales To Obaship Status

…Makinde tells new Obas to rid their domains of land grabbing, hoodlums’ notoriety

In order to completely change the face of Ibadan traditional system and rub shoulders with other places in the comity of towns and cities, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Friday elevated 34 Baales of Ibadan Less City to Obaship status.

The exercise which was an extension of the elevation of the 11 High Chiefs of Olubadan to the status of Royal Majesties on July 7, 2023, took place at the Oja’ba Palace Ibadan.

The elevated Baales were selected from six local governments including Akinyele, Ona Ara, Egbeda, Ido, Lagelu, and Oluyole. Among the new Obas was the 116 years old, His Royal Highness, Oba Tiamiyu Olubiyi Oladipupo, Alaba of Abanla.

The programme enjoyed the blessings of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was ably represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Segun Olayiwola, and presented the Staff of Office to the new Obas. The governor on the occasion hailed the elevation, saying “Whenever our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland is going out, he will now have many Obas on his entourage, adding colour to his outings.

“The issue of land grabbing should be brought to an end. On the issue of security, the people perpetrating the evil deeds are in your midst. So, you must get rid of them”, he charged, while wishing them long life and prosperity.

The elevation exercise which the Olubadan said “met the yearnings and expectations of our people”, had in attendance several dignitaries including the the 11 members of the Olubadan Advisory Council (High Chiefs and now Royal Majesties), excluding Senator Rasidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan who refused to be crowned, and has gone to court challenging his colleagues’ elevation.

Others included the immediate past President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Mosud Abass (retd) who is the Aare Baamofin of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi (Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland), the Chairman and Chief Executive of Ilaji Hotels and Resorts Chief Dotun Sanusi, Senator Kola Balogun, among others.

The Olubadan, whose address was read by his younger brother, Sen. Kola Balogun, said that “by today’s exercise, we have completely changed the face of the Ibadan traditional system and we can now rub shoulders with other places in the comity of towns and cities.

“It is gratifying to note that the public opinion on the first leg of the exercise has been that of applause and commendation and we are convinced and happy that by the elevation exercises, including the one we are doing today, we are meeting the yearnings and expectations of our people.

“Once again, the determination of our governor in the state, Engr. Makinde, FNSE in ensuring the making of this history cannot be over-emphasized. We cannot gloss over the boldness and political will of his predecessor, late Sen. Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi, who against all odds broke the jinx which had become a recurring decimal since the advent of the current democratic experience.

“May his soul continue to peacefully rest. Whatever flaws noticed in the steps taken by the late former governor Ajimobi on the issue have been corrected by Engr. Makinde, giving us confidence that what we are doing has come to stay”, he stressed.

Among the elevated Baales are: HRH, Oba Lasisi Akano-Onijaye of Ijaye; HRH, Oba Ismaila Olasunkanmi Abioye Opeola-Oniroko of Iroko from Akinyele local government. HRH, Oba Adebowale Kamorudeen Adeyemi, JP- Oniladuntan of Laduntan and HRH, Oba Mudasiru Musa- Alararo of Araro from Ona Ara local government; HRH, Oba Yekini Olatunde- Onilatunde of Latunde and HRH, Oba Tiamiyu Olubiyi Oladipupo- Alaba of Abanla (116-year- old) from Oluyole local government, among others.