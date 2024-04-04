Olubadan: Don’t Allow Politicians Hijack Ibadan Traditional Institution

A non-political group in Ibadan, the IBILE G-7, has warned High Chiefs who were elevated as Obas in Ibadan not to allow politics and politicians to hijack the age-long peaceful traditional institution in the ancient city. The group made the declaration in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its Coordinator, Lanre Ogundipe and its Secretary, Olajide Laniyonu, and which was made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, who was from the civil line, joined his ancestors on the 14th March, 2024 at the age of 81 years, reigned for two years. From the military line is Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, who is the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, who is the most Senior Chief after Olakulehin had initiated a meeting with the other High Chiefs so as to begin the process for the installation of Olakulehin, but the meeting was shunned by the other High Chiefs, who claimed that they are Obas by virtue of opportunity of being crowned, claiming that Obas would not sit with a High Chief on such matter.