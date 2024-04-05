Olubadan Designate, Olakulehin Returns To Ibadan, Sets For Coronation

Exactly 21 days after the transition of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, apprehension about the whereabouts of his successor, the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was eventually doused on Friday as he returned to his Alalubosa Ibadan, residence.

Though journalists were not allowed to see him physically, his Media handler and former Commissioner for Information in Oyo State, Toye Arulogun, took the pictures of the Monarch-designate with four other High Chiefs (who were entering the residence) having a closed-door meeting with him. The most senior High Chief, Otun Olubadan, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, was however not at the residence.

The stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland had become vacant following the death of Oba Balogun on March 14, 2024, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was aged 81.

Speaking with newsmen after their visitation to the incoming monarch, the Osi Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lateef Adebimpe who led other three High Chiefs to Olakulehin’s residence, said the incoming monarch is hale and hearty.

According to him, the Olubadan-in-council can’t nominate Olakulehin as Olubadan unless they are sure that he is in good condition, stressing that “It has been some time since we have seen our Kabiyies Owolabi Olakulehin in our midst, and we have been making arrangements for Olakulehin’s coronation ceremony, who is our new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“We thank God that he is hale and hearty, and very soon, he will ascend the throne of his forefathers. We will relate what we see here to our colleagues”, he said.

The High Chief in attendance with the Olubadan-designate were; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; the Ashipa Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Asipa Balogun Olubadan, Oba Kola Adegbola, as well as, the Osi Balogun Olubadan, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, who spoke with journalists.

The next Olubadan, according to traditional arrangement in Ibadanland is the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the transited Olubadan having hailed from the Otun Olubadan line.

According to the Ibadan chieftaincy arrangement, for Olakulehin to become Olubadan, he must be nominated by the next person to him in his line, (Otun Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola), at a meeting convened by the most senior High Chief in the other Otun line. That is Senator Rasidi Ladoja, the incumbent Otun Olubadan. This must be done within 21 days of the demise of the monarch.

A meeting had been convened by Ladoja twelve days after the transition of Oba Balogun, but the other High Chiefs shunned it, saying that they could not sit to nominate Olakulehin when he was not on seat, moreso that they needed to ascertain his state of health whether he could perform the roles of Oba or not. Aside from this, they were of the stance that they were Obas and so could not sit with an ordinary High Chief to preside.

While a proper meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council to be convened by Ladoja is being awaited, the family of the incoming monarch has begun celebration with drummers entertaining visitors.