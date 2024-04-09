Olubadan-Designate, Olakulehin Not Fit Yet To Rule – Otun Balogun

The Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, on Tuesday, said that the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was still not physically fit to rule at the moment.

Oba Ajibola who is next in line to Oba Olakulehin, said this in his private residence at Sanyo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists. His position was against last Friday’s declaration by four of the High Chiefs who visited the next and 43rd Olubadan in his Alalubosa, Ibadan residence.

The Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024, at 81 having reigned for two years.

Speaking, he said, “What is in need of hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen. He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with the Ibadan people. I am his second in command, I am his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest”, he said.

A meeting was held in the residence of Chief Bode Amoo at Agodi Government Reserved Area in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday, where it was reportedly claimed that Olakulehin’s nomination and ratification will be done by the Otun Olubadan, Senator Rasidi Ladoja on Thursday.

Oba Ajibola however reacted to the report, saying, “They said we called a meeting and we have endorsed him (Olakulehin). I’m not part of that. I’ve told them my mind that I won’t be part of that illegality. We know Baba Olakulehin is the next Olubadan, but let us allow him to get well.

“Has anybody seen him since last Friday? Those who went there after Friday were unable to see him. They are forcing this man. We should allow him to get well”, Oba Ajibola said.