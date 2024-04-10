Olubadan-designate, Olakulehin, Not Fit Yet To Rule, Otun Balogun

The Otun Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, yesterday, said that the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, was still not physically fit to rule at the moment. Oba Ajibola, who is next in line to Oba Olakulehin, said this in his private residence at Sanyo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while speaking with journalists. His position was against last Friday’s declaration by four of the High Chiefs who visited the next and 43rd Olubadan in his Alalubosa, Ibadan residence.

The Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024 at 81 having reigned for two years. Speaking, Oba Ajibola said: “What is in need for hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen.

He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with Ibadan people. I am his second in command, I am his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest.”