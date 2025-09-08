Olubadan Designate, Ladoja To Visit Alma Mater, Ibadan Boys High School

…Promises to teach Physics and Mathematics

Olubadan designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has promised to pay a royal visit to his alma mater, Ibadan Boys High School, after his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He stated this in his Bodija residence, Ibadan, while hosting the management of the school led by the Principal, Dr Rasheed Fasasi, who requested so on behalf of the school. Ladoja said he would be there for a visit and would also engage the students in classwork.

Apart from being an alumnus of Ibadan Boys High School, Oba Ladoja was also a former teacher in the school, where he had taught Mathematics and Physics.

The Olubadan designate appreciated the management team for the visit and acknowledged the leadership quality of the Principal, which has made the school continue to be a model.

Earlier, the Principal, Dr Fasasi, said that Oba Ladoja’s visit to the school would enable him to reconnect with his roots and serve as a morale booster for the students.

He recalled how Oba Ladoja had improved the lives of civil servants and his positive impact on education while serving as the Governor of Oyo State.

Dr Fasasi, who is also a Prince of Ibadanland from the Aliiwo Royal Family, was optimistic that with the wealth of experience of Oba Ladoja and as an achiever, Ibadan would witness tremendous development during his time. He therefore congratulated the Olubadan designate and wished him a successful and peaceful reign on the throne.