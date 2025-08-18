Olubadan Designate Arrives Ibadan, Ready For Coronation Rites

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Monday, arrived at his family house in Isale-Osi, Ibadan South West Local Government Area, to begin activities ahead of his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The former Governor of Oyo State arrived in the ancient city at about 1:20 p.m. and headed straight to his family compound, where he was warmly received by relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

Special prayers were offered for him in both Islamic and Christian traditions.

After the prayers, Oba Ladoja is expected to move to his Bodija residence later in the day before proceeding to undertake traditional rites required for his installation as Olubadan.

Recall that the Olubadan-in-Council had on Monday, August 4, 2025, unanimously nominated Oba Ladoja as the next Olubadan during a meeting at the new Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan. Although he was absent at the meeting, all the beaded-crown High Chiefs endorsed his nomination.

The Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, who moved the motion for his selection, said the name of Oba Ladoja would be forwarded to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for formal approval, paving the way for his coronation.

Hitherto, the approval and consent of the governor are still being awaited.