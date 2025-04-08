Olubadan Declares Sarkin Sasa Title Illegal

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has declared the title of Sarkin Sasa in Ibadan as illegal, null, and void, stressing that it is not recognised under the Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy Law.

This was contained in a statement issued by Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, and made available to Journalists after an Olubadan-in-Council meeting held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the statement, the Olubadan affirmed Akinade Ajani Amusa as the recognised Baale of Sasa in Akinyele Local Government Area and the officially accredited representative of the Olubadan in the area.

“Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa is the recognised Baale of Sasa land in Akinyele Local Government Area and the accredited representative of the Olubadan of Ibadanland,” the statement read.

“Let it be noted that any individual or group of persons in Sasa land are under the authority of the Baale of Sasa land, Chief Akinade Ajani Amusa.

“It is therefore imperative to accord him the appropriate respect and authority. Any disobedience to his directive will be met with serious sanctions as it will be considered an affront to the Olubadan stool,” the Monarch warned.

It would be recalled that the 8th-day Fidau prayer for the late Haruna Maiyasin Kastina was held on March 8, 2025, at Sasa, Ibadan.

However, the event was reportedly turned into the turbaning ceremony of the deceased’s son, Ciroma, as the new Sarkin Sasa, a move carried out without the approval of the Olubadan.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

