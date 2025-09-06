Olubadan Coronation: Your Programmes Attempt To Deprive Muslims Right To Worship – MURIC

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has alleged that the programmes released by the Olubadan coronation committee is an attempt to deprive the Muslims the right to worship on Friday.

According to its Executive Director, Professor Isiaq Akintola in a statement signed, and made available to Saturday Telegraph, MURIC claimed that the coronation programme coincided with the Jummat prayer of Friday.

Recall that the Olubadan Coronation Committee had released a list of programmes for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, slated for Friday, 26th September, 2025.

Akintola, in reaction to the date, claimed that the programme was designed to deprive the Muslims the right to worship on Friday, while advising the committee to rescind its decision.

“Although the programmes billed for the first four days of the coronation ceremony are in order, we find the total alienation of the Friday Jumu’ah prayer from the Friday programmes repulsive, provocative, insensitive and therefore unacceptable. This programme strangulates the Muslim Friday prayer.

“Consequently, we call on the planning committee to respect the sensitivity of Oyo State Muslims in particular and the Nigerian Muslim community in general, by reviewing the programme for that day.

“It should be noted that guests from far and near are being expected at this monumental occasion, including Muslim leaders.

“They should not go away with the impression that Friday prayer is not recognized by the Oyo State government”, Akintola said.