New Telegraph

September 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Olubadan Coronation: Tinubu…

Olubadan Coronation: Tinubu Arrives In Ibadan

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State, for the coronation of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

President Tinubu was received by a jubilant crowd of dignitaries and residents, marking the peak of a week-long celebration of activities in the monarch’s ascension.

His presence, alongside other high-profile guests, highlighted the national significance of the Olubadan throne and the cultural heritage it represents.

READ ALSO

Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and senator, emerged as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland after the death of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.

His ascension has ignited widespread excitement across Ibadan, as residents celebrate the elevation of one of their own to the city’s most revered traditional throne.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Mandy Kiss Insists On 100-Men S3x Challenge, Ignores GWR
Read Next

Customs, MAN Partner To Build Industrial Growth