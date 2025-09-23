Olubadan Coronation Rites Begin With Prayers

The coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja has commenced with interdenominational prayers at the Olubadan Palace in Oke-Aremo, in the Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

The event which took place on Monday, saw Otun Balogun, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; Ashipa Balogun, Oba Dauda Azeez, Ekaarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande and other dignitaries presence to honour Oba Ladoja.

The Balogun of Ibadan-designate, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola who spoke with newsmen gave an insight into how former governor of Oyo State and the Olubadan-designate would be crowned without any rancour, unlike his predecessor.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oba Ladoja will receive the staff of office and instrument of office on Friday, September 26, at an elaborate ceremony scheduled for Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The ceremony is expected to draw dignitaries from across the country, led by President Bola Tinubu.

His crowning followed the transition of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the age of 90 years.

Speaking exclusively on the process that led to Ladoja’s emergence with The Punch, Oba Ajibola said the circumstances that surrounded Ladoja’s emergence were different from those of Olakulehin.

Ajibola, who was then the Otun Balogun at the time of Oba Olakulehin’s emergence, insisted that the late monarch should be given more time to be fit for the throne.

He based his reason on the fact that after the passage of Oba Lekan Balogun, the next-in-line, Oba Olakulehin, was not seen, nor was his whereabouts confirmed to ascertain the state of his health to mount the throne.

Ajibola described the Olubadan stool as a unique one, adding that Ladoja’s emergence was a settled matter.

“You see, the other time, during the emergence of Oba Olakulehin, what happened was just by coincidence. It was not that we disagreed. What we were saying was that it was too early, because Lekan Balogun had just been buried; he had not even gone properly. That’s why we had differences.

“And the position I was in then was a similar position our present Imperial Majesty was in at the time. When there was a difference, I was the one who went to Mapo to clear it, to say that the man (Olakulehin) was hearty and nothing was wrong with him. The issue came to pass, and we moved on.

“Then, nobody heard about him or from him. None of us could reach him for a long time.

“However, in this circumstance, immediately Oba Olakulehin joined his ancestors, Oba Ladoja communicated with us. He phoned me all the time, we talked, and we all knew the next person.

“So, there is no problem at all. No dispute. It’s destined, and the throne has been created by God,” he said.

Oba Ajibola also noted that what would have been another obstacle was the issue of the crown, adding that Oba Ladoja had sorted that out a long time ago, as he agreed to take the crown.

“So why would we continue to fight ourselves? We know it’s his turn, and after him, we know the next person, and the next, and the next.

“So, we thank God that He has made Ibadan peaceful. We will continue to celebrate. No complaints. Everybody is happy with the type of man coming to become Olubadan,” he said.

The Balogun-designate, who is at the apex of the Balogun ruling line chieftaincy, lauded the political experience of Ladoja, adding that Ibadan would be great with his leadership.

“If he can combine his political experience with traditional leadership and join hands with the people, Ibadan will be great.