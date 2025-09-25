Olubadan Coronation: Oyo Assembly Approves Makinde’s Early Resumption

The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved Governor Seyi Makinde’s early resumption from leave ahead of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Governor Makinde, who had earlier notified the House of a leave of absence from August 29 to September 29, 2025, cut short his vacation to personally participate in the historic coronation and to receive President Bola Tinubu, who is expected at the event.

At Thursday’s plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Abiodun Fadeyi, the Governor’s resumption letter was formally read and acknowledged on behalf of Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, 26th September 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the office of Governor of Oyo State,” Makinde stated in the letter.

The Governor also expressed gratitude to his Deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal, for acting on his behalf during his absence, and confirmed that he would now return to his substantive role.

Lawmakers welcomed the Governor’s decision, describing it as a demonstration of leadership and cultural sensitivity. They unanimously adopted the resumption notice and praised Makinde for honouring a momentous occasion in Ibadanland’s history.

The Assembly also reaffirmed its support for traditional institutions and lauded the Executive for its proactive steps to ensure a smooth coronation ceremony.