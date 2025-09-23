Olubadan Coronation: Oyo Announces Road Closures, Traffic Advisory For Friday

The Oyo State Government has announced traffic restrictions in Ibadan ahead of the coronation of the 44th Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa I, scheduled for Friday at Mapo Hall.

According to the security sub-committee of the coronation planning committee, chaired by former CCII President, Chief Bayo Oyero, the measures are necessary to ensure smooth movement, especially with President Bola Tinubu expected to attend the ceremony.

The affected routes, which will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on Friday, include Beere Junction inward Mapo Hall, Born Photo Junction inward Oja’ba, Idi-Arere Junction inward Oja’ba, and Itamerin Junction inward Mapo Hall.

To ease access, three official car parks have been designated: the Ibadan North LGA car park in front of the Immigration Office, Agodi; the football field beside Yemetu Police Station; and the Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado. Shuttle buses will convey invited guests from these locations to Mapo Hall.

Vendors are advised to arrive between 6:00 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. to avoid inconveniences. Only the convoys of the President and the Governor will be permitted to access the restricted roads.