Olubadan Coronation: Nigerians Slam Taye Currency Over Controversial Lyrics

Nigerians have taken to their social media platforms to express outrage over the performance of popular fuji musician, Taye Currency, during the coronation ceremony of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The event, which took place on Friday, September 26, was a historic moment following Ladoja’s installation as Olubadan two months after the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

Taye Currency, who was the guest performer, drew heavy criticism after singing the lyrics, “Were la fi n wo were,” which translates to “We use madness to cure madness.

“The controversial choice of words quickly sparked a heated reaction online, propelling the singer to the top of trending conversations on the social media platform, X.

The ceremony was well attended by high-profile dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Adeoye, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade.

However, many Nigerians expressed disappointment at what they described as an inappropriate and embarrassing performance on such a historic occasion.

Some reactions on X include:

@Frank24net: “Werey la fi’wo werey na song? Nonsense.”

@olatunbosun006: “Total embarrassment to his family. NOT Ibadan people. On coronation day?”

@Fortune4me_ola: “Who gave him the mic to sing this rubbish in coronation?”

@OluwaferanmiDan: “It’s not his fault now; it’s the fault of the organisers who decided to platform someone whose last musical boom was 17 years ago. Weyrey la fi n wo weyrey ni coronation? Afi weyrey naa.”

@babasafeez: “It’s obviously political. Why pick Taye over Osupa or K1 for the coronation? Even Paso and Malaika would have delivered better.”

@fesooyebade: “It was a historic disappointment, an embarrassment to Ibadan indigenes at home and in the diaspora. The songs rendered were not fitting for such an occasion.”

The backlash has reignited conversations about the importance of carefully selecting performers for culturally significant ceremonies, especially those tied to traditional institutions in Nigeria.