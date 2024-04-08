Olubadan Coronation: Ladoja To Convene Kingmaker’s Meeting Thursday

The most senior High Chief in the Olubadan-in-Council, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, will on Thursday convene a meeting of the Kingmakers for the nomination of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

New Telegraph gathered on Monday evening from reliable source that the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), in conjunction with some elders of Ibadanland, held a meeting at the Ikolaba, Ibadan residence of Chief Bode Amoo where internal dispute resolution mechanisms were used to broker an armistice between Ladoja (who had refused to accept to be crowned) and his other High Chief colleagues who were crowned as Obas.

The 21-day mourning of the late Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, (who joined his ancestors on March 14, 2024, at 81), having been over last Friday, the elders resolved that the enviable Obaship system of Ibadan should not be put to disrepute, the reason for the meeting which has yielded positive result Monday evening.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the ten aggrieved kingmakers, who had insisted that Ladoja must withdraw the suit he instituted against them over the beaded crown brouhaha, and who had claimed that as Obas they could not sit with Ladoja who is an ordinary High Chief, have resolved to put the past behind them and work together in unity for the common interest of Ibadanland.

The amicable resolution having been reached, it was gathered that the former Oyo state governor, Ladoja, will issue notice of the meeting to be convened and held on Thursday and will be attended by all the Kingmakers contrary to the one shunned about two weeks ago at the Oja’ba Palace.

The meeting, according to the source, had in attendance all the kingmakers except Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola and the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade Salaudeen.

The source said: “The fifth columnists have been put to shame as we have resolved all the issues surrounding the enthronement of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland. The CCII convened the meeting which has in attendance all the kingmakers except the two of them. Notable elders of the land, including present and past leaders of the CCII were in attendance.

“All the knotty issues have been resolved. There is now peace and harmony among the kingmakers. The Olubadan-in-Council is now one. We used an internal dispute mechanism to resolve our disputes in Ibadanland. God has put the fifth columnists to shame. Notice of Thursday’s meeting to be conveyed by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja is out, the source told New Telegraph.

In attendance at the meeting were: the Asiwaju of Ibadan, Chief Bode Amao; the Retired Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Ola Makinde; the past and President- General of CCII, Chief Y.K.Akande; Chief Bayo Oyero; Chief Wale Akinwande; Chief Soladoye and host of others.