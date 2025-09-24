Olubadan Coronation: Ibadan Airport Reopens 

The Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan has officially reopened, recording its first successful landing on Wednesday after being shut down in March 2025 for an upgrade to international standards.

The milestone flight, which touched down at exactly 9:14 a.m., carried members of President Bola Tinubu’s advance team, signaling the airport’s readiness for the president’s visit to Ibadan on Friday, September 26, for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the reopening of the airport demonstrates its enhanced capacity to handle high-profile and international-standard operations safely and efficiently.

The upgrade project, initiated by Governor Makinde with a groundbreaking ceremony in September 2024, was conceived to connect Oyo State to global markets and strengthen regional mobility.

“The upgrade of the airport is expected to enhance air travel operations and provide a reliable transportation network for both business and leisure travelers. This positions the state for significant economic growth and development,” Governor Makinde said.

Key improvements already completed include the rehabilitation of the runway, construction of a new VIP lounge, installation of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility, and acquisition of a modern fire truck to boost safety operations.

With the airport now reopened and poised for full operations, officials say the development reinforces Ibadan’s status as a strategic aviation and economic hub in Nigeria.