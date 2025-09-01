Olubadan Coronation C’tee Unveils Week-Long Programme

Preparations for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, have officially commenced with the inaugural meeting of the Coronation Committee held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Bayo Oyero.

The meeting, which had in attendance the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Demola Ojo, deliberated on the coronation scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, at Mapo Hall.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, “The committee approved a one-week programme of activities leading to the coronation.

“The programme will open on Monday, September 22, with an interdenominational service at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

“This will be followed by a Cultural Day on Tuesday, jointly promoted by CCII and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. A coronation lecture to be delivered by renowned scholar, Prof. Toyin Falola, has been slated for Wednesday.

On Thursday, September 25, a Mega Praise worship will hold at the Civic Centre, Idi Ape, ahead of the coronation ceremony on Friday at Mapo Hall”.

The inaugural meeting was attended by representatives of the Olubadan, including the Asipa Olubadan-designate, Oba Hamidu Ajibade (next to Ladoja in order of hierarchy); Chief Nureni Adisa; and Chief Adeola Oloko, media aide to the Olubadan.

Also in attendance were the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism, Women Affairs, and Information; the Chairmen of Egbeda and Ibadan South-East Local Government Areas, representing the 11 local governments in Ibadanland; as well as, the member of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ibadan South-East

The Governor’s Director General of Protocol and Permanent Secretaries of the Protocol Department and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters were also present.