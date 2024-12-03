Olubadan Conferred With Fellow, NIOB Award

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin Ige Ilakulehin 1, has been conferred with the prestigious honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Building (FNIOB).

The conferment of the honorary Fellowship by the Executive Committee of the Institute on the monarch took place at the Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan after the opening ceremonies and paper presentations of the exhibition during the 2-day Southwest housing exhibition taking place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Conferring the honorary Fellowship, the president of the Institute, Sir Alderton Ewa Ewa, said the contributions of the monarch to building the environment and the Nigerian nation are remarkable.

He said, as a graduate of Building Technology, the monarch possesses and has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the construction industry throughout the years.

He said, “The Nigerian Institute of Building is proud to recognize your outstanding achievements by conferring upon you the highest honour within our institution. This recognition is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence and your dedication to the advancement of the building profession”.

He added that the acceptance of the honour by the Olubadan of Ibadan will further elevate the status of the NIOB and inspire its members to strive for greater heights stressing that the guidance and support of Olubadan will be invaluable to shape a better future for Nigeria and the Institute of Building.

Speaking through the Are Ago Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Lateef Adetokunbo Akintola, the Olubadan appreciated the courtesy visit and the conferment of the Honorary Fellowship.

In the post-conference acceptance speech made on behalf of the paramount ruler, Aremo Olubadan of Ibadanland. Barr. Olasunmbo Olakulehin said the Fellowship conferment was a welcome idea and the Olubadan was happy and proud to accept it considering his experience and background in building technology.

Accompanying the NIOB President during the conferment ceremony were Builder (Hon) Bimbo Kolade, Dr. Victoria Akinola, Builder Olaniran, and other executive members of the Institute. The NIOB team were received in the Palace by Senior Chief Raifu Amusa Eleruwere, the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Muibi Ademola Odunade, the Asaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Adewale Abass Kadri Jagun Balogun of Ibadanland, Prince Adekunle Owolabi Olakulehin, Mr.Kolawole Balogun, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: