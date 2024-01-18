Olubadan Commends Tinubu’s Support For NIMC

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Thursday, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his resolve to bequeath to Nigerians a country that has accurate data through maximum support for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This commendation was given while playing host to the management team of the Commission led by the Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Shimbura Umeadi at the Alarere, Ibadan residence of the monarch.

In a press statement made available to journalists by the Olubadan’s Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun was quoted as saying that President Tinubu’s resolve to support the Commission to deliver on its core mandate of capturing all Nigerians through National Identity Number (NIN) registration was very strategic and visionary.

Olubadan, who was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Planning while serving as the Senator between 1999 and 2003 maintained that no meaningful development could take place where there’s no accurate data. “In a country where we always query or question our headcount (Census) result, the NIN registration would help us a great deal”, Oba Balogun explained.

The monarch, who also had in attendance the Asiwaju Oloja-General of Oyo State, Chief Mrs. Julianah Titilola Raimi enjoined the Commission to be conscious of the responsibility being placed on its shoulder with the staff members showing commitment, dedication, and dependability, adding, “to whom much is given, much is expected as the saying goes. Don’t disappoint Mr. President please”.

The Zonal Coordinator, Mrs Umeadi accompanied by the State Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Adeoye Adetunji, and Alhaji Akeem Ogundeji led the team on a courtesy visit to the Olubadan to assess the environment for the possible placement of its machine in the palace for registration of residents in the neighborhood.

The State Coordinator, who spoke on behalf of the team disclosed that the Chairman of the Commission came to Ibadan a day earlier during which she told them of the development as it relates to the commitment of Mr. President to the efficient and effective service delivery by the Commission.

According to him, “Our Chairman was in Ibadan yesterday to see things for herself. The cheering news about the visit was the message of hope she brought concerning the readiness of Mr. President to give the Commission all the necessary support to deliver quality service to Nigerians and we are ready to cue into the renewed vision.

“We have been promised a new set of machines to enhance our efficiency and it is our pleasure to partner with the palace on our mandate to capture every Nigerian.

“We appreciate His Imperial Majesty for this opportunity which we believe would go a long way to assist members of this community”, the State Coordinator added.