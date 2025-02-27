Olubadan Commends Igbo’s Contribution To Oyo Economy

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has commended the Igbos for their contribution to the Oyo State economy, while also reiterating his commitment to peaceful co – existence amongst the various ethnic groups in Ibadanland.

According to a statement signed by Chief Solomon Olugbemiga Ayoade (the Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan of Ibadanland), and made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the commendation was given by the traditional ruler during a courtesy visit by the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Oyo State chapter.

Speaking through Senior Chief Rafiu Emiola Onideure, the Agba Akin Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Olakulehin said Ibadan will continue to appreciate the economic contributions of the Igbos not just in Ibadanland, but in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

