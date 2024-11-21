Olubadan Commends ‘Egbe Borokini’ Of Ibadanland For Supporting Primary Education

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin Ige Olakulehin 1, has commended the Ibadan-based socio-cultural group, Egbe Borokini of Ibadanland for supporting primary education in Ibadanland through the back to school initiative.

The commendation was given at Olubadan Palace, Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Wednesday where students were empowered with school bags and exercise books.

According to the paramount ruler, in a statement signed by Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan of Ibadanland, the government alone cannot shoulder education responsibilities, thus the need for all hands to be on deck for the provision of qualitative education for children at all levels.

Speaking through Chief Ogunwale, the Gbonka of Olubadan, the monarch said for our children to have a solid education background, we should see the provision of qualitative education as a collective responsibility. “Our children are our future leaders, consequently, a solid education foundation should be laid down for them in order for them to be able to compete favourably among their peers.

Education is the best legacy we can give to our children and wards for them to lead a meaningful life”, Kabiyesi further stressed.

He enjoined other socio-cultural groups to emulate the kind gesture of the Borokini group in caring for our young ones in order to fulfil their destiny.

Earlier in the welcome address delivered by the president of the group, Aare (Dr)Yusuf Olatunji Lawal, he expressed his gratitude to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chairman of Oyo SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, all Education Secretaries from eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland, Chairman of park management system, Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa, for their support to make the occasion a huge success.

The president commended the teachers who accompanied the students to the venue of the ceremony, promising that the group would not relent in supporting our youths especially in the field of education so as to enable them to exhibit their potential and talent.

The guest lecturer, Chief Saheed Ladele, Bameeko of Ibadanland, encouraged the beneficiaries not to let their poor background negatively affect their future but instead try to excel in their academic career.

“The socio-cultural group,” Egbe Borokini” of Ibadanland later distributed school bags and exercise books to 150 students drawn from three schools from eleven Local Government Areas of Ibadanland.

Share

Please follow and like us: