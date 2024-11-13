Olubadan Commends Abuja University For Empowering Oyo Students

Share

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Ige Olakulehin 1, has commended the management of Abuja University for empowering Oyo State students intellectually.

According to Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the commendation was given while receiving the University of Abuja PhD students for Policy and Strategic Studies in his palace at Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Tuesday.

The monarch who spoke through Gbonka Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Monsur Abiola Arulogun, appreciated the university for considering Oyo State as one of the states in the country to benefit from the leadership training program.

According to him, “Knowledge is power, especially in critical areas of human endeavours, thus the students that benefitted from the training should prepare to use the knowledge acquired for the advancement of Oyo State in particular and Nigeria as a country”, the traditional ruler further stressed.

Oba Olakulehin also expressed his gratitude to the students of Oyo State origin for giving back to their state the academic experiences acquired over a period of time.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the team, Dr. Abraham Ogunkanmbi disclosed that they were in Oyo State to impart knowledge to some selected secondary school students drawn from both public and private schools in some critical areas of life.

The areas of study embarked upon by the university students for the onward transmission to the secondary students include leadership training, political science, resilience and safety of schools throughout Nigeria among others.

The visiting team was led by Dr.Abraham Ogunkanmbi from Lead British International School, Abuja, others are Air Commodore Musa Ajani Aileru from Defense Headquarters Abuja, Barr. Akinloye Oluwagbemileke Deputy Commandant of Corps NSCDS National Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs Titiloye Akinloye from University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwangwalada, Abuja and Sarah Oladunni, University of Abuja, Abuja.

The Olubadan reception team consisted of Aremo Barr. Olasunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, Mr Isiaka Folaranmi and Mr Kolawole Balogun among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: