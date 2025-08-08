Olubadan: Clergy Flays Politicians Over Leadership, Hardship, Poverty

The Diocesan Bishop of Ibadan, the Most Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has decried the growing wave of hardship, poverty, and insecurity across Nigeria, lamenting that politicians appear more focused on the 2027 general elections than the pressing needs of the nation.

Speaking on Friday at the funeral service of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Late Oba Olakulehin Owolabi, held at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Bishop Aladekugbe called on Nigeria’s political leaders to prioritise good governance and national unity over premature electoral campaigns.

“It is disheartening to see desperation for political power take precedence over the welfare of the people. Our leaders must remember that they were elected to serve, not to campaign endlessly,” the cleric said.

He particularly criticised the recent hike in telecommunications tariffs, describing it as “insensitive” and a reflection of a growing disconnect between the government and the citizens.

“The masses are struggling to survive, and yet new burdens are being imposed. This shows a lack of empathy and understanding from those in power,” Aladekugbe stated.

He also stressed the urgent need for job creation, especially for Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population, noting that widespread unemployment fuels unrest and insecurity, while urging the government to channel resources into mass employment initiatives and improved security measures, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, and equipping security forces.

Calling for a shift in political focus, he added, “Now is not the time for political intrigues. It is time for real service and sacrifice for the good of all Nigerians.”

Bishop Aladekugbe assured that the church would continue to offer prayers for all levels of government, seeking divine intervention and guidance in Nigeria’s affairs.

In his tribute to the late monarch, Bishop Aladekugbe described Oba Olakulehin as a humble and dedicated leader, a custodian of culture, and a man of intellect who made significant contributions to Oyo State and Nigeria.

He also noted that the late monarch, a retired Major in the Nigerian Army and seasoned politician, lived a life of impact and urged his children and family members to uphold his godly legacy.

“Death is a medium of rest, a religious sleep,” the bishop remarked.

The event was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal; General Officer Commanding 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General O.G. Onubogu, and PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

Also, were family members of the deceased, elementary by Prince Sumbo Owolabi Olakulehin.