Olubadan Charges Christians To Emulate Life Of Christ

His Imperial Majesty Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has charged Christians to adopt the life of Jesus Christ, calling on political leaders to demonstrate the selflessness and sacrifice of Christ.

The charge was contained in his Easter message to Christians where he said: “I congratulate you all for the completion of the 40 day fasting and prayers which ended up in the celebration of Easter with the trial, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I charge you to emulate and adopt the deeds, attitude and virtues of our saviour. “Jesus Christ exemplified, service to humanity, humility, forgiveness, love and sacrifice. Let us imbibe and live these qualities in all aspects of life.”

