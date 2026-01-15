Olubadan Chairmanship: Olajide Commends Makinde For Reconstituting Oyo Council Of Obas

The member representing Ibadan North-West and Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide, has commended Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his decisive role in the reconstitution of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs under the leadership of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

In a statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, Hon. Olajide described the inauguration of the council as historic and timely, noting that it has finally put to rest the age-long crisis that had bedevilled the council for several years.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, emphasised that Oba Ladoja’s chairmanship of the council comes with experience, wisdom and a deep commitment to the advancement of Oyo State and its people.

He said the development would strengthen traditional governance in the state and position the council to effectively advise the government on cultural, traditional and communal matters.

Hon. Olajide also commended Governor Makinde for ensuring that the reconstitution process was transparent, inclusive and in line with the state’s legal and traditional frameworks, thereby giving all zones a fair sense of belonging and participation in the council’s activities.

While calling on citizens and relevant stakeholders to support the new leadership of the council in the discharge of its responsibilities, Olajide reiterated his belief that the emergence of the council under Oba Ladoja would restore cohesion among traditional rulers in Oyo State and enhance collaboration between the state government and traditional institutions.

He added that such collaboration would further promote peace, cultural preservation and sustainable development across the state.