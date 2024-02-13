Olubadan Calls For Truce Between NAFDAC, Liquor Sellers

Following the ban placed on the sales of sachets, pet and glass bottles of liquor of less than 200ml quantity by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), a development causing sleepless nights among the manufacturers and sellers, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, on Tuesday, called on the critical stakeholders to reach a consensus.

According to Oba Balogun who made the call while playing host to the members of the executive committee of the Oyo State Liquor Sellers Association led by its President, Chief Ezekiel Adeagbo, on protest against the ban at his Alarere residence, such a consensus would, to a very large extent, satisfy the parties involved and calm frayed nerves.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola, Oba Balogun noted that the decision by the Agency to place the ban on the products “is for the benefits of Nigerians and to save lives, a reason and purpose that could not be faulted”.

The monarch, speaking through his Personal Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Muibi Balogun said the argument of NAFDAC that there was a period of about five years allowed to phase out the sachet and pet production of alcohol was also valid, but counseled that the prevailing economic situation of the country currently calls for a rethink.

Oba Balogun said throwing people out of their jobs now “is something that should not be contemplated and the more reason why there should be a round table conference among all the stakeholders to iron things out and come up with measures that would address the safety of lives and protect jobs at the same time”.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Association, Chief Adeagbo said since the announcement was made, his members had become easy prey for the security agents, especially members of the Police Force, who in the name of enforcement, go about extorting money from his members.

The President, who said the membership of his association across the state could not be less than a hundred thousand, lamented that the effect of such a ban would be too devastating and the more reason why the association came to the palace to seek His Majesty’s royal intervention.

Aside from the membership of the association that would suffer irreparable damage by the ban, the manufacturers too would be greatly affected with dire consequences for the nation’s economy through mass job loss and loss of revenue in terms of taxes and other levies.

“All the issues raised by the NAFDAC to warrant the ban are what can be easily addressed. We have the capacity to guide against sales of the drinks to the underaged, and the manufacturers too can reduce the level of alcoholic content in the sachets and pet to make it conform with what is acceptable to the agency”, the President added.