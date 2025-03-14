Olubadan Calls For Safety Measures In Markets

Share

The management of markets in Oyo State has been called upon by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), to embed safety measures and protocols in the operations of the various markets across the State to prevent disasters leading to loss of lives and property.

According to a release signed by the Olubadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Olugbemiga Ayodele, made available to New Telegraph, the call came on the aftermath of the recent fire disaster at Aleshinloye market in Ibadan which reportedly gutted over 500 shops with the Oyo State Government promising an investigation into the incident.

“I am not happy with the spate of fire disasters in the market and other places in Ibadan and Oyo State.

“It is too frequent for comfort. My call is for the managers of markets to develop and implement stringent safety protocols and measures in our markets to stem the tide of incessant fire outbreaks and other disasters.

“Lives and property are precious. It is imperative that we protect and preserve both for sustainable living and economic development.

“All stakeholders must work together to prevent and mitigate this negative life and economic threatening trend,” he said.

The paramount ruler sympathised with traders in Aleshinloye market whose goods and wares were destroyed in the recent inferno praying God to replenish them and also pleaded with the Government to see how it can mitigate the attendant losses.

