Olubadan Awarded Honorary Doctorate In Public Administration

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) in Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by Lead City University Ibadan (LCUI).

The award recognises his outstanding contributions to Yoruba tradition, society, and public service.

The award was presented during LCUI’s 18th Convocation Ceremony on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, a development confirmed in a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga.

Upon receiving the honour, Oba Ladoja expressed gratitude to God, acknowledging the privilege of serving as the custodian of Yoruba culture while being recognised for his achievements in public administration.

The Olubadan was lauded for his accomplishments as a successful entrepreneur, investor, politician, and promoter of Yoruba cultural heritage.

His remarkable journey began with a scholarship to study Chemical Engineering at the University of Liège, Belgium, in 1966, a testament to his early brilliance and dedication.

Oba Ladoja’s ascension to the Olubadan throne and this prestigious doctorate reflect his perseverance, commitment to service, and enduring impact on Ibadanland and the Yoruba community at large.