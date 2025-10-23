Olubadan Assures Of Religious Tolerance In Ibadanland

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa I), has assured residents that there will be no religious crisis in Ibadanland, emphasizing that everyone will continue to enjoy the freedom to practice their faith without hindrance.

Oba Ladoja gave the assurance on Thursday when a delegation from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

According to the monarch, Ibadan’s long-standing unity and peace among adherents of different faiths will be preserved under his reign.

“There cannot be any religious crisis in Ibadanland because every family compound has members who practice different religions — Christianity, Islam, and African Traditional Religion,” the Olubadan said.

He added that traditional rulers, including the Olubadan, are fathers to all, regardless of religious affiliation, and therefore must always promote harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect among all faiths.

The monarch appreciated the RCCG delegates for their visit and urged them to continue praying for the peace and progress of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria.

In his remarks, the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his enthronement as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Speaking through Pastor Sola Adeyeye, a member of the RCCG Board of Trustees and National Coordinator of the Royal Fathers’ Fellowship, Pastor Adeboye pledged the Church’s continued spiritual support for peace, unity, and prosperity throughout the monarch’s reign.

He also offered prayers for long life, wisdom, and divine guidance for the Olubadan, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, and the people of Ibadanland, Oyo State, and Nigeria.

Dignitaries present at the event included Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, Balogun of Ibadanland; Oba Kolawole Adegbola, Otun Balogun; Oba John Olubunmi Isioye, Osi Balogun; Oba Biodun Kola-Daisi, Osi Olubadan designate; Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade, Asipa Olubadan designate; Oba Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, Ekerin Balogun; and Oba Muritala Adebayo Akande, Ekerin Olubadan designate.