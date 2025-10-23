Olubadan Appoints Ex-Minister, Ex-Head Of Service, Others To Revive Moribund Industries

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has inaugurated an economic revitalization committee to spearhead efforts toward the revival of moribund industries in the ancient city.

The monarch disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration ceremony held at his palace in Ibadan, noting that the initiative was part of his broader vision to restore the city’s lost industrial glory and reposition it as a hub for investment and job creation.

The committee is chaired by a former Minister of Trade, Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande, with a former Head of Service of the Federation, Professor Dapo Afolabi, serving as co-chairman.

Other members include Chief Adelodun Olaiya, former Group Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria; Dr. Kazeem Sola Adeduntan, Bada Olubadan-designate; Chief Dotun Sanusi, Agbaoye Kola Karim, Aregbe Omo Balogun, and Chief Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke.

A former Head of Service of Oyo State, Chief Tajudeen Aremu, will serve as the secretary of the committee.

Also appointed to the team are Mr. Remi Bello, former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Agbaakin Atayese of Ibadanland; Chief Yomi Idowu; Chief Owolabi Oladejo; and Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, former President and Chairman, Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Speaking at the inauguration, Oba Ladoja said the people of Ibadan were yearning for a return to the city’s economic vibrancy of decades past when it served as a key industrial hub.

“The question people are asking is: where is Leyland? Where is Exide Battery? Where is Wire and Cable? Where is Isoglass? Where is Ferodo?” the monarch asked.

He explained that since his appointment as Olubadan in July, he had been engaging stakeholders to understand the factors that led to the collapse of these once-thriving industries and explore strategies to revive them.

“We must bring them back to life to generate employment opportunities for the large number of young and able-bodied youths in our midst,” Oba Ladoja stated.

The committee is expected to interface with relevant government agencies, private sector players, and investors to design actionable plans for industrial rejuvenation and sustainable economic growth in Ibadanland.